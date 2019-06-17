Godfrey rescue keeping pets in mind this Fourth of July

× Expand Hope Animal Rescues on Facebook

Amid the revelry of the upcoming Independence Day holiday, one group isn’t so enthusiastic about hearing the bombs bursting in air -- our four-legged friends.

Godfrey’s Hope Animal Rescues is hoping to provide some comfort for man’s best friend on July 4, welcoming volunteers to come sit with the shelter’s pups to help calm them down. Pre-approved volunteers will be assigned a dog to sit with during the evening hours, when fireworks and other loud noises can scare the rescue dogs.

“They're all going to bring their lawn chairs, and they're going to either get (the dogs) out and play with them or just be there for them, sit on their toddler bed -- they can take a nap with the dog, have a little picnic with the dog, whatever they can do to keep their mind off of the booms,” Hope Animal Rescues volunteer Jackie Spiker said.

Because the rescue doesn’t have public visiting hours -- being a rescue that specializes in saving dogs from euthanasia, it’s a safety issue -- only volunteers who are pre-approved will be allowed to sit with the dogs. Hopefuls can fill out a volunteer application on the rescue’s website, and a volunteer will need to visit the facility at least once before July 4.

For more information or to sign up to volunteer, visit the Hope Animal Rescues website.