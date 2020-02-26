Golf scramble set for April 25

A perfect approach could score $100,000 at the Riverbender Community Center third annual Golf Scramble on April 25 at Spencer T. Olin Community Golf Course.

The tourney has a 1 p.m. shotgun start and features lunch, dinner and multiple contests and games. Registration and lunch begins at 11:30 a.m. All registered golfers have an equal chance to win the $100,000.

“The tournament features several exciting games and challenges to add to the golfer’s enjoyment,” Riverbender Community Center Executive Director Jeff Allsman said. “This year’s event includes a $10,000 hole-in-one grand prize and other prizes on the par 3 holes. There are also prizes for longest drives and Quality Buick, GMC, Cadillac is sponsoring closest-to-the pin contests.

“Golfers also receive some other great benefits,” he said. “They will compete for cash prizes, and each golfer receives a certificate for another free round of golf at Spencer T. Olin at a later date as well as a certificate they can cash in for a new gap wedge, hybrid club and golf balls. For just a $100 entry fee, you get lunch, dinner, several contests, a fantastic course, an extra free round of golf, and the chance to support a great local nonprofit organization.”

Following the event, organizers will hold the $2,500 putting contest and the $100,000 shoot-out.

“There are no additional fees for entry into the putting contest and shoot-out,” Allsman said. “Those contests are part of the golfer’s entry.”

One lucky golfer will be selected to attempt a 165-yard hole-out from the 18th fairway. If it goes in, it’s worth $100,000. The tournament also features other optional games like skins, in the circle, and the pro shot for a nominal fee.

“The putting contest and shootout generate a lot of excitement because many players stay around and watch,” Allsman said. “It creates a little bit of added pressure on the participant.”

Sponsors are already beginning to commit, including Quality Buick, GMC, Cadillac, Midwest Members Credit Union, WBGZ Radio, Nautilus Fitness Center, CNB Bank, Bommarito Nissan, Monica Bristow, Karen Wilson State Farm Insurance, Altonized Federal Credit Union, Express Employment Professionals, Sholar Stephan Law.

Golfers and sponsors can still register online at riverbendercommunitycenter.org/register or by calling the center at (618) 465-9850, ext. 213.

