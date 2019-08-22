Golf scramble to benefit Historic Lincoln School Alumni Foundation

Historic Lincoln School Alumni Foundation President Herman Shaw announced Thursday that the 32nd Harry A. Penelton Golf Scramble will be Saturday, Sept. 14, at Oak Brook Golf Course in Edwardsville.

Registration is a $100 donation per person (paid in advance) and includes green fees, cart, breakfast, lunch and light beverages. (Shotgun starts at 8 a.m.) In addition to the golf scramble, the day’s festivities include a live and silent auction, raffle, 50/50 drawing and attendance prizes.

Participation is first-come, first-serve with a 36-team limit. Entry deadline is Saturday, Sept. 7.

“We are very excited about this year’s golf scramble and I am urging people to sign up sooner than later to reserve a tee time and join us at the Oak Brook Golf Course,” Shaw said. “We are also asking people to contribute items to both our silent and live auction. This year’s event is shaping up to be our most successful in its 32-year history.”

Promote your business and organization by becoming a sponsor of the Lincoln School Alumni Foundation’s Golf Scramble, sponsoring a golf hole or registering your own team.

For golf scramble registration forms, sponsorship pricing and additional information, contact Herman Shaw, (618) 659-0960; Jerry Ahart, (618) 960-4226; or Terry Lynn, (618) 656-5925.

The Lincoln School Alumni Foundation was founded in 1986 by former Lincoln School students to enhance the educational opportunities of youths in Edwardsville School District 7. The LSAF is a 501(c)(3) organization and all contributions are tax-deductible.

The foundation relies solely on the generosity of community leaders, organizations, individuals and sponsors to help generate its annual “giving” budget.

