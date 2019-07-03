Grafton’s Music in the Park brings sweet sounds of summer

× Expand The Five and Dimers play at a past Grafton Music in the Park event.

Sit back and relax to the sounds of summer in Grafton as the annual Music in the Park concert series continues to provide free weekly concerts through Aug. 8.

Bring your own lawn chair (BYOLC) to the concerts held in Red Hawk Park in the Grafton Hills subdivision on the bluffs overlooking the Mississippi River. This year’s concerts include a mix of folk rock, classic rock, acoustics and hillbilly blues to the park.

Each Thursday, from 7 to 9 p.m., sit back in a lawn chair or relax on a blanket spread out on the grassy lawn in the park grounds and listen to some favorite local bands. Coolers and outside food are allowed. There is a playground available for the kids.

As in the past, there will be a 50/50 raffle which benefits the Jersey Community High School Band. A canned food drive is also held during the concerts. Steve Pegram from Got Faith accepts canned and dry goods for donations to local food pantries throughout Jersey County. He also serves free lemonade and other treats to concert goers.

“Each year we try to mix up the bands for Music In the Park and I’m really excited about the new and returning groups on this year’s schedule,” said Music in the Park organizer Carla Newton. “This will be a great season for people to make Thursday nights Music in the Park nights.”

The concert schedule includes:

July 4: The BellaBand (eclectic acoustic harmonic trio)

July 11: RiverTown (folk rock)

July 18: Nightlife (classic rock, Motown and oldies)

July 25: George Portz & The Friends of Bluegrass (traditional bluegrass)

Aug. 1: Hill Williams (classic country)

Aug. 8: Jake Weber and the Lonesome Drifters (classic country and hillbilly blues)

In case of rain, concerts will be canceled. Aug. 15 is being held as a rain date if necessary.

The concerts are free to the public and are sponsored by the Grafton Chamber of Commerce, Jersey State Bank, Buena Vista Art, The Cottage @ Dagget Hollow, Lagniappe Place, Cathy and Larry Foster, Grafton Harbor, AFLAC- Andrew Jackson, Grafton Market, White Pelican, Count Me Inn and Lucy Mae’s Guest House.

For more information, follow the concerts on Facebook @GraftonsMusicInThe Park or visit www.EnjoyGrafton.com.