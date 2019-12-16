Grafton establishment to drop more than 2,000 balloons for New Year’s Eve

The Loading Dock will be celebrating the 2020 New Year by dropping 2,020 balloons on their ice skating rink on New Year’s Eve. The inaugural Balloon Drop will take place at 8 p.m., but the rink will be open from noon to 10 p.m. Skating admission is $10.50, skate rental is $5 and there is no charge for spectators.

As always, The Loading Dock’s full menu and bar will be available in the rink.

“We think the kids will love it … and parents too,” said Afton Hughes, event coordinator at The Loading Dock. “They can bring the kids for ice skating and have them in bed by 10 p.m.”

In addition to the New Year’s Eve party, The Loading Dock hosts birthday and holiday parties. For information, contact The Loading Dock at (618) 786-3494 or loadingdock@gtec.com.

The Loading Dock’s outdoor patio remains open throughout the season for guests to eagle-watch and enjoy the scenery.

