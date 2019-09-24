Grafton to dedicate largest American flag on Mississippi River

The city of Grafton announced the dedication of the largest American flag on the Mississippi River and America’s Great Loop. The flag will be on the riverbank at the confluence of the Mississippi and Illinois rivers, adjacent to Grafton’s Lighthouse Park.

The dedication ceremony for the 130-foot-tall flagpole and the 40- by 80-foot American flag will occur Saturday. The ceremony is scheduled to begin at approximately 5 p.m. with dignitaries speaking and the raising of this grand flag by a color guard and American veterans honoring all branches of the armed forces. This will be followed by a 21-gun salute by American Legion Post No. 648 and a fireworks display at dusk.

Music will be provided by the Jerseyville High School Band and by vocalist Nickie Brooks. Veterans from regional VFW and American Legion posts will assist with carrying the flag to its new home.

