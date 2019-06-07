Great Rivers and Routes Tourism Bureau welcomes new intern

Great Rivers and Routes

Edwardsville native Emma Lipe is joining the Great Rivers and Routes Tourism Bureau as its summer PR intern.

Lipe joins the tourism bureau as a rising junior at Indiana University, Bloomington, Ind., where she is earning a Bachelor of Arts degree in media advertising and a concentration in management. She is enthusiastic about content creation, writing and copyediting.

Lipe is the ninth student to intern at tourism bureau since 2015. Her responsibilities will include writing press releases, designing advertisements and assisting in other creative projects.

“I am ecstatic to intern close to home,” Lipe said. “This is an opportunity to grow as a professional while using my communication and design skills to better my community.”

This is not the first time Lipe has interned locally. She spent the last two summers as the social media intern for the annual Edwardsville Futures Pro-Circuit Tennis Tournament. She enjoyed working closely with the tournament’s regional sponsors.

When she isn’t creating content, Lipe gives tennis lessons to children in both Edwardsville and Bloomington. She was awarded Indiana University Tennis Center 2019 Tennis Instructor of the Year.

“I love working with people,” Lipe said, “and I love having some degree of creative freedom. The multifaceted tourism industry gives me both.”