Group to offer introductory beekeeping class in Edwardsville

The St. Clair Beekeepers Association will offer an introductory beekeeping class from 8:30 a.m.-4:30 pm Saturday, Feb. 22, at Madison County Farm Bureau, 900 Hillsboro St. in Edwardsville.

This class is a comprehensive introduction to the fascinating and complex life of the

honeybee colony and the fundamentals of managing hives as a beekeeper. Learning

the basics from local experienced beekeepers can help beginners avoid

common mistakes. More information and the registration form are available on the website.

For more information, call (618) 977-5545 or email Kwkwgood@gmail.com.

