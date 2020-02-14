Hearing care provider offers tips for sports fans

× Expand anetlanda - stock.adobe.com Woman putting earplugs Woman putting ear plugs into her ears getting rid on noise in loud place.

With the Major League Soccer season starting Feb. 29, Dr. T.K. Parthasarathy of Better Hearing Clinic wants to offer some ways to protect your hearing while watching the match.

“The exuberance of the fans is an integral part of the soccer experience,” says Parthasarathy, a hearing care provider in the St. Louis and Metro East area for more than 33 years. “But with that comes dangerous levels of noise. There are ways, however, to protect your hearing and still enjoy conversations.”

Any sound louder than 85 decibels (dB) can damage hearing. One study conducted at a stadium in South Africa reported an average sound level of 100.5 dB, with peaks as high as 144.2 dB. And a study of average sports-bar noise reported a reasonable 70 dB, but during big plays, the noise reached 112 dB — about the same noise level as a rock concert.

Hearing protection is a proven way to minimize hearing damage risk, and there are options for every situation and budget:

Disposable earplugs. Affordable and simple to use, these foam plugs should be discarded after each use.

Reusable earplugs. Reusable earplugs cost a tad more, but they are easily cleaned for reuse and often come with a cord so you don’t lose them if they fall out.

Musicians’ earplugs. Non-custom musicians’ earplugs let in good sounds — your friends’ banter — but keep out harmful sounds, like the crowd’s roar following a big play.

Custom earplugs. Only available through hearing care professionals, these are highly efficient because they are custom built based on a mold of your ear.

“Protecting your hearing doesn’t have to mean shutting out the world,” Parthasarathy says. “The right hearing protection will let you enjoy your friends while keeping your ears safe from loud noise.”

Better Hearing Clinic, a full-service audiology practice, has proudly helped the St. Louis and Metro East community since 2007. With locations in Glen Carbon, Alton and South County, its AudigyCertified hearing care practice has helped thousands of patients with their hearing, tinnitus, and balance disorders and offers state-of-the-art diagnostic testing and state-of-the-art hearing technology. Learn more at betterhearingclinic.com.