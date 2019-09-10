Jersey County Historical Society to host mourning tours in October

× Expand Stock photo of a 19th-century hearse

The Jersey County Historical Society will host Dearly Departed: Funeral and Mourning Customs of the 1800s on Saturday, Oct. 12, 19, and 26, at 601 N. State St. in Jerseyville. The tours will begin every hour on the hour from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tickets are $10 and will be sold at the door the day of the event.

The 45-minute tour will examine why clocks were stopped and mirrors draped when a death occurred, why people “sat up” with the dead, the origins of the terms “wake” and “pallbearer,” and various ways people memorialized their departed loved ones.

It will also explore how Victorian society dictated practically every aspect of the mourning process, from what people wore to what social activities were acceptable to how long they mourned.

Many of the historic artifacts displayed during the tour are part of the Gubser family collection and are on loan from the Alexander and Gubser Funeral Home.

Because the tour deals with death and mourning customs, it may not be suitable for children.

