Jillian Barber named Oiler of the Month

Barber

Midwest Members Credit Union sponsors the Oiler of the Month program at East Alton-Wood River High School.

Faculty members select a senior student each month. Each student is awarded a certificate and Subway gift card. The students will have the opportunity to compete for a $1,000 Oiler of the Year scholarship at the end of the school year.

October’s winner is Jillian Barber. She is involved with volleyball, track, student council, National Honor Society, Big Sisters, Renaissance Program, Talent Search, Spirit Club and club volleyball.

She has achieved Gold Level Renaissance for maintaining a grade point average of 4.0 or higher as well as good attendance. She is tied for first in her class rank.

After graduation, she plans to attend a university and get her pharmacy doctorate.