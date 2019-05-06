L&C’s 2019 Springfest goes on despite downpours

× Expand photo by Jan Dona, L&C Media Services

Lewis and Clark Community College sidestepped the rain May 1 by moving its annual Springfest, a Student Activities event, indoors.

Students, faculty and staff enjoyed food, music, games and giveaways in the Hatheway Cultural Center Gallery. They also had the opportunity to learn more about L&C student services and the clubs and organizations available on campus.

The theme of this year’s event was Island Paradise. Springfest is only one of many events hosted by Student Activities throughout the academic year to enrich students’ experience on campus.

More Springfest photos on Flickr

To learn more about campus life at Lewis and Clark, visit lc.edu/campus-life/.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter