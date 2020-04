Photos by Jan Dona, L&C Media Services

Although this is the time of year when the Monticello Sculpture Gardens at Lewis and Clark Community College come alive, the college remains closed to all traffic for the duration of Illinois' stay-at-home order. Many classes are currently underway in an online environment. For updated information about L&C or to enroll, visit www.lc.edu. View more photos of the garden on the college's Flickr page.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter