L&C Vets Club, KSHE team up again for blood drive

× Expand photo by Jan Dona, L&C Media Services The L&C Veterans Club teamed up with KSHE-95 in the summer of 2018 for a blood drive, and they’re collaborating again July 12-13 in the Hatheway Cultural Center Gallery.

Roll up your sleeves with the home of Real Rock Radio, KSHE-95, and the Lewis and Clark Community College Veterans Club and donate blood to help the Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center save lives.

The L&C Veterans Club will host the Summer KSHE-95 Blood Drive from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, July 12, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 13, in the Hatheway Cultural Center Gallery on the college’s Godfrey Campus.

“We are proud to be working with KSHE-95 and the Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center on this great campus and community event,” said Terry Lane, L&C director of career and veteran services and vets club adviser. “By taking part, you just might save a life. Please make an effort to donate and please share this information with your family and friends.”

Everyone who attempts to give blood during this drive will receive a KSHE-95 Summer Blood Drive T-shirt and will be entered in a drawing for two tickets to an Alice Cooper concert.

To make an appointment to donate, call the Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center at (866) 448-3253 or sign up online at bloodcenter.org/KSHE.

Donors are asked to eat and hydrate well before donating and to bring a valid photo ID. Donors must present a photo ID to donate.

For more information, contact Terry Lane at tdlane@lc.edu or at (618) 468-5500. For more info on the L&C Veterans Club, visit lc.edu/Veterans_Club.

