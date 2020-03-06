Last weekend for skating at Loading Dock

× Expand franz12 - stock.adobe.com People ride on the skating rink on the ice rink during the Chris People ride on the skating rink on the ice rink during the Christmas holidays. Sports and fun pastime.

This weekend marks the end of the skating season at The Loading Dock’s Ice Skating Rink. The rink will be dismantled next week to make way for The Riverside Flea Market, which takes place the fourth weekend of the month April through October.

“It was a really fun ice-skating season, but we’re looking forward to warmer weather and live music on the patio,” The Loading Dock Event Coordinator Afton Hughes said.

Ice rink hours:

5-10 p.m. Friday

noon-10 p.m. Saturday

noon-8 p.m. Sunday

Riverside Flea Market Schedule:

April 25-26

May 23-24

June 27-28

July 25-26

Aug. 22-23

Sept. 26-27

Oct. 24-25

For more information, contact Hughes at (618) 786-3494 or loadingdock@gtec.com.

