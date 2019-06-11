Market trends: Alton’s Farmers’ Market, Night Market roll on

× Expand Photo by Andrew Dobson The crowd enjoys a Night Market event last summer.

Between the laid-back Saturday morning vibes of the Alton Farmers’ and Artisans’ Market and the neon-lit energy of the Thursday evening Night Market, organizers are hoping Downtown Alton has something for everyone.

The Alton Farmers’ and Artisans’ Market is underway in its 27th year of operation, and the Night Market will embark on its fourth year in Alton this Thursday, June 13. The farmers’ market runs from 8 a.m. to noon every Saturday in the parking lot at the corner of Landmarks Boulevard and Henry Street, and the night market is an indoor-outdoor event held inside Jacoby Arts Center and Germania Brew Haus, and in the Pocket Park between, every Thursday evening from 7 to 10 p.m.

Sally Kirbach, chair of the Night Market event, said the evening market has been a welcome addition to the downtown offerings.

“One of the biggest things, when we did our city-wide survey of what Alton wanted for downtown, was outdoor life, outdoor activity,” she said. “To have this weekly event outdoors at night is pretty special, I think.”

And the Night Market continues to grow. New this year, beer from Old Bakery Beer Company and popcorn from Poputopia will be available for purchase on-site every week, and a rotating list of downtown restaurants -- The Brown Bag Bistro, Decaro’s and Germania Brew Haus -- will have food available for purchase as well.

“We are so fortunate this year to have so many awesome downtown businesses wanting to participate,” Kirbach said.

Live music will also be a big part of the markets, with a number of local bands signed up to entertain.

“Our lineup of music this year is pretty amazing,” she said. “We have a lot of local talent that will take the stage.”

A full list of the live music and restaurant schedule can be found on the Night Market page on Alton Main Street’s website.

An institution in Alton, the Farmers’ and Artisans’ Market marches on -- neither fazed nor uprooted by the flooding, which did not reach the parking lot where the market is staged -- with its wide selection of locally-grown seasonal fruit and vegetables, including heirloom varieties and organically grown crops. Grass-fed beef, pasture-raised poultry, farm fresh eggs, local honey, hot or iced coffee, fresh bread and other baked goods are available for purchase, as well as fresh-cut flowers, potted plants, and a large assortment of hand-crafted artwork such as pottery, stained glass, soap, candles, and woodworking items.

Live entertainment, artist demonstrations and other special activities have been scheduled every Saturday throughout the season. For a full list of activities, visit the Farmers’ and Artisans’ Market site.

The Alton Farmers' & Artisans' Market’s season will run every Saturday through Oct. 19, and the Wednesday Market will run July 3 through Sept. 25 from 4 to 7 p.m. The Night Market will take place every Thursday through Aug. 25, except for July 4.