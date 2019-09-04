Moonlight Mixer to benefit OSF Moeller Cancer Center

× Expand Mike Cruz

The biennial OSF Saint Anthony’s Moonlight Mixer will be Saturday, Sept. 28, at OSF Moeller Cancer Center, 2200 Central Ave. in Alton. Doors open to general attendees at 6 p.m., with a VIP entry at 5 p.m. Parking and valet are available on site in the OSF Saint Anthony’s main parking lot.

This year’s event will feature an upscale tropical luau theme, complete with a pig roast. Proceeds will benefit the $2.5 million philanthropic construction goal for the Moeller Cancer Center.

OSF Saint Anthony’s is proud to continue the “transformation of health care” in the Riverbend. The Moeller Cancer Center is the area’s only state-of-the-art facility for oncology, consolidated under one roof and conveniently located on one floor. With continued support from the community, this new $14 million center is one facet to delivering the highest standard of care for families in the community.

To date, more than $2 million has been raised through several generous donors, but support is still needed to meet the goal.

“As the center’s opening date approaches in October, the Moonlight Mixer event will be an opportunity for community members to support this overall goal,” Gift Officer Lee McRaven said.

Attendees are welcome to dress in classy luau-themed attire. Additionally, local vendors and restaurants will be showcasing their best beverages, entrees and desserts. Entertainment will be provided by the Ralph Butler Trio. Throughout the event, attendees will be given access before the general public to tour the cancer center and see firsthand how it will benefit the community. There will also be an opportunity to honor or support a loved one affected by cancer, as luminaria will be available for purchase and displayed throughout the event.

Tickets are $75 each and include all food options and two complimentary beverage tickets. Event sponsorship opportunities are available.

For sponsorship information or to purchase tickets, call McRaven at (618) 463-5168 or visit www.osfhealthcarefoundation.org/moonlightmixer.

