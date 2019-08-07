Museum superintendent to discuss Wood River Massacre

Parkin

Madison County Museum Superintendent Jon Parkin will provide a program on the Wood River Massacre for the MCHS Speaker Series at 2 p.m. Sunday in the fellowship hall of Immanuel United Methodist Church, 800 N. Main St. in Edwardsville.

Numerous versions of this story have been told over the years but all seem to agree that on July 10, 1814, Native Americans killed a woman and six children near the Wood River in Madison County. Parkin will provide a fresh look at the tragedy during the last part of the War of 1812.

Before coming to the Madison County Historical Museum, Parkin was an award-winning educator at Edwardsville High School. He has a special interest in the time period when the Wood River Massacre occurred and will place the event within the context of the War of 1812. For many years, Parkin has done re-enactments as a soldier in the War of 1812.

Programs in the speakers series are free and open to the public. Regular hours at the Madison County Archival Library are 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday to Friday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday. The Madison County Historical Museum building is closed for renovations, but exhibits can be found at the Madison County Courthouse and Administration Building.

For information, call (618) 656-1294.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter