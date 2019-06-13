New student trustee joins L&C’s Board of Trustees

× Expand April Tulgetske

As a non-traditional student, Lewis and Clark Community College Student Trustee April Tulgetske is grateful for the opportunity to pursue her goals – even after stepping away 20 years ago to raise a family.

“The idea of returning to school after a long gap, transferring, or starting a new program can be daunting,” she said. “Returning to school was always my hope, and my choice has always been nursing. L&C left the door wide open for me. All I had to do was walk through it.”

Tulgetske began her education 20 years ago and has always wanted to return. When she decided she wanted to get the education needed to work as a hospice nurse or in neurology, she chose L&C for its support system and variety of offerings.

“Lewis and Clark has a very hometown feel,” she said. “It’s small, but offers so many options that everyone can find their niche. Also, the Nursing program has an incredible reputation. I can attest to the dedication and talent within the nursing program. I have the greatest instructors.”

A second-year nursing student, Tulgetske couldn’t imagine herself doing anything else.

“I’ve always been fascinated with the human body,” she said. “It’s an incredible machine. I was epileptic growing up, so medicine always seemed like the most appropriate choice. Not only do I have a passion for it, but it’s also a way to pay forward all of the great care I received.”

Tulgetske was sworn in as student trustee at the April meeting of the Lewis and Clark Board of Trustees. She said she looks forward to representing the student body.

“Even though April has only been a student trustee for about a month, she has clearly demonstrated that she wants to understand the college and support our students in any way she can,” said Vice President of Student Engagement Sean Hill. “I look forward to seeing what see will do in her future at the college and in the community.”

As student trustee, Tulgetske is most looking forward to finding a cause to champion.

“I am really excited to be an active part of the college community and getting to know students,” she said. “By familiarizing myself with the process, the clubs; the activities, I will have a better idea of what’s important and pressing. I love to champion the underdog, so supporting those whose voices may not be represented is important. I feel as if a door to opportunity has opened for me, I would like to use it wisely and in a meaningful manner. I look forward to doing what I can to help doors open for others.”

Even though she is enjoying her time at L&C, Tulgetske looks forward to starting her new career.

“My career options are open,” she said. “I’ve learned through this process that everything changes rapidly. I am very drawn to hospice care for reasons that are both personal and professional. I would also really enjoy working with the deaf/hearing impaired community, especially children. I would like a career that involves developing relationships with patients. I definitely like the one-on-one care.”

Visit the Nursing program's website to learn more.