Next YWCA of Alton Coffee Talk to cover self-care

YWCA is concerned about women’s health and daily self-care. Each day, women should be aware of and practice mental and emotional health. Because of demanding schedules and putting others first, women do not allow themselves time to focus on their health and well-being. Society has placed a “stigma” on having mental and emotional issues causing women to become hesitant about seeking help. YWCA plans to break the stigma and provide women with the resources that are available to them.

Recent Coffee Talks have focused on depression and self-harm and healthy eating and cooking. YWCA of Alton aims to open the conversation on these and other relevant topics to the public through a series of Coffee Talks. YWCA invites the community to attend the third talk this year, Coffee Talk on Daily Self-Care and Finding Balance, at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 29.

YWCA has invited Sherry McCrady to be the guest speaker for this event. She is the founder and owner of Luminous Life Coaching. She is a well-known and respected member of the community who will be giving a presentation focusing on mindfulness and teaching ways to go about setting the tone for the day.

“Often times people get so caught up in the day that they forget to take a moment to breathe,” she says.

She will be providing information about the importance of celebrating success. Following the presentation, she will be available for answering questions.

YWCA of Alton’s goal is to provide a safe setting for the community to learn about finding balance by providing information, an opportunity for discussion and information about various services available to address daily self-care. Dorothy Hummel, executive director of YWCA, promises more Coffee Talks throughout the upcoming year, including talks on sickle cell disease, dating violence, self-defense, preventative care for women, parenting skills, and substance abuse.

Coffee and light refreshments will be served. Those interested in this program are requested to confirm attendance by contacting YWCA at (618) 465-7774. YWCA is at 304 E. Third St.

