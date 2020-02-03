Organization gearing up for Alton Black Alumni Reunion

The ninth biennial Alton Black Alumni Reunion is planned for Labor Day weekend, Sept. 4-6. The theme this year is “2020: Our Vision is Clear!”

Details about weekend events, including Friday night Meet and Greet, Saturday golf outing, Saturday dinner and dance, and Sunday cookout, will be announced later on Facebook. Planners also will send out information via the alumni newsletter and email blasts.

The Alton Black Alumni Association is urging supporters to tour the updated website. A registration form will enable guests to take advantage of the early bird special (deadline is April 30).

“We need your help in a couple of vital areas,” President James "Jimmy" Killion wrote in a letter. “We encourage you to support our Leo C. Cox Memorial Scholarship and Community Outreach programs. While on the website, click on the donor tab to access donor information. Also, visit the profile tab. We want to know more about you and yours. Please take a few minutes to complete and submit your profile information."

For more information, email info@altonblackalumni.org.