Organization seeks volunteers for cemetery cleanup

× Expand Photo by Kathy Turner Valley View Cemetery’s memorial site for Edward Coles, Illinois’ second governor.

The Friends of Valley View Cemetery will host a spring cleanup from noon-2 p.m. Saturday, March 21, at Valley View Cemetery in Edwardsville.

Participants will clear winter decorations off and pick up sticks so the grounds can be ready for mowing and ground maintenance. Those who have decorations they want to save are asked to remove them before the cleanup. The backup rain date is March 28. Check the Facebook page if there is bad weather or extremely wet ground.

Girl Scout and Boy Scout troops are welcome, as is anyone willing to help. Participants are asked to bring gloves. Organizers will have trash bags, bottles of water and will pick up the filled bags.

Volunteers are asked to check in at 11:45 p.m. at the cemetery office, 1564 Lewis Road in Edwardsville. RSVP by emailing friendsofvalleyviewcemetery@gmail.com or message the Facebook page. For information, call Jeanne at (618) 980-9095.

