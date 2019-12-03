Our Lady Queen of Peace prepares for annual smorgasbord

× Expand Getting ready to cook for the Dec. 8 Smorgasbord Dinner are seven chefs wearing colorful handmade aprons: (top) Mary Ann Klunk, (second row) Bea Albarado, Becky Sulsberger, (first row) Kathy Wilson, Marge Kirby, Fran Nappier and (seated) Teresa Wilson.

Chefs will prepare food from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, for approximately 700 people at the Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church, 132 Butcher St. in Bethalto.

The Smorgasbord Dinner menu consists of fried chicken, turkey and dressing, pigs-in-the-blanket (ethnic cabbage rolls), mashed potatoes and gravy, vegetables, tossed salad, dessert and beverage, all for $12 for adults, $5 for children ages 5 to 10, and a free meal for children younger than 5. Guests can eat in or carry out.

In addition to a wonderful meal, there will be a Christmas Craft Bazaar filled with handcrafted items and sweet treats for sale. A handmade quilt, Christmas wreath, wooden silhouette “JOY” lawn ornament and handmade Advent throw with $200 worth of gift cards tucked in the Advent pockets can be won by purchasing a raffle ticket available the day of the Smorgasbord. Also available will be a cash raffle with prizes of $500, $250, $100 and $50.

The church parishioners work together each year to ensure a successful smorgasbord. Planning the parish’s 59th annual smorgasbord, chairmen Fran Nappier, Tim Zacha, Ron and Renee Harshbarger, Dee Oller and Stacy Dooling have spent the last several months coordinating the event.

