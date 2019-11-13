Party on Broadway and Tina’s Tinker’s to present Hartford craft fair

Vickie Hopkins of Party On Broadway and Tina Rose of Tina’s Tinker’s will present Hartford’s Community Craft & Vendor Fair on Saturday, Nov. 23, at Hartford Community Cener, 715 S. Delmar, featuring more than 50 local artisans and vendors.

These nonprofits will be doing fundraisers: Junior League of Alton will be selling letters from Santa and Helping Hearts Grow will be doing a bake sale and Texas Roadhouse Peanut Fundraiser with a free appetizer. Hartford Fire Department will be discussing Fire Safety. Wood River Women’s Club will be selling pecans for $12 per bag.

Party On Broadway will bring a new event to the fair, a children’s make-and-take. Children can create a free make-and-take project using old Christmas cards. Children should be old enough to cut designs. The project will involve glue. Depending on the child, the project will take 5-20 minutes.

Kris Kringle will be doing pictures with Santa for free; participants must use their own phones or cameras.

Coupon Queen Elisha Shelton will give a presentation from 10-10:30 a.m. about learning to coupon and making a gift basket or stocking stuffer. Gift certificates to her upcoming coupon class will be available, with proceeds being donated to Helping Hearts Grow.

There is a parking lot and street parking. There is not an admission charge. Hours of the event are 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Pulled pork, pork nachos, chili and chili dogs will be provided by RJ’s. The wheelchair ramp is at the front entrance. For the latest information, visit business.facebook.com/events/543090633101141/.

