PHOTOS: Workers gather in Alton as flood wall comes down

WHAT: Flood wall being taken down in Alton

WHEN: Wednesday, June 26

WHERE: Corner of State Street and West Broadway in Downtown Alton

WHY: Alton Mayor Brant Walker and Public Works Director Bob Barnhart gathered volunteers and city staff at the foot of the flood wall at the corner of State Street and West Broadway Wednesday morning to recognize the efforts of everyone involved in keeping flood waters from encroaching on downtown businesses in recent weeks. "Without your work, without the community of volunteers, we would not have had the result we did," Barnhart said to the crowd of workers. "I want you guys to realize that the effort you guys showed is exemplary." The Mississippi River has continued to recede in recent days, and Wednesday morning's shift change at the wall was the last, Walker said, with the final pieces of the wall set to come down later that day.