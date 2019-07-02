Picking up steam: Godfrey pet waste removal business takes off

× Expand Amanda Luedke and her son, Ira, recently opened a pet waste removal business for the Riverbend, Poop 911.

When you have a medical emergency, your first call is to 911.

When nature calls to man’s best friend, though, Amanda Luedke is ready and waiting.

Luedke, 38, and her 10-year-old son Ira are on permanent dog poop duty with their new business, Riverbend Poop 911. Luedke opened the pet waste removal company, which has multiple franchises across the country, in the Riverend area this past May.

“My friend does it out of Nashville, and she had mentioned to me that they were wanting to open one in this area. We thought it would be something neat to offer to our community to help,” she said. “And this is something that I can pass on to my son -- there’s always going to be dogs, and there’s always going to be doo. I thought it would be something different to bring to our area, help those who are not able to easily clean up after their pets, and do the dirty work that some don’t care to do!”

Luedke said the business covers the Riverbend area and beyond, reaching as far north as Brighton and as far south as Dupo. Pricing depends on a number of factors, including the number of dogs, the size of the yard, when the yard was last cleaned and how often the service is rendered. The business also provides other services besides waste removal, if desired.

“Some yards might only take 15 minutes, but our first yard was like an hour and a half, five garbage bags full,” she said. “So that was good to break us in, and make us appreciate the smaller yards after.”

A single, working mother, Luedke said she juggles the business with her other jobs “very carefully” -- she works in a number of area restaurants, and is a personal trainer as well -- but said doing it with her son is part of the formula.

“We’ve always been a team,” she said. “We do it together. It’s always been that way.”

The share of responsibilities is still a work in progress, though.

“It’s pretty fun playing with the dogs,” Ira said of the work.

Luedke said her ultimate goal is to expand the business to the point that she can hire more technicians and possibly one day hand it off so she can open her own fitness studio, to one day pursue her passion of “helping others reach their fitness goals and become the best and healthiest versions of themselves.”

More than that, though, she said starting up the service was about giving something back to the community she calls home.

“We’re big on wanting to somehow help our community,” she said, noting discounts given for seniors, military veterans and rescue and foster families. “I know it’s something small like scooping dog poop, but if it helps an elderly person not have to get out of their home to do so, a disabled veteran, rescue/foster families, and anyone who finds companionship in their furry friend, we want to do that!”

For more information or to schedule service, visit https://www.poop911.com/ or call 1-877-POOP-911.