Public invited to Grafton SkyTour ribbon-cutting

After a “soft opening” in October and several weeks of daily operations, it’s official: the Grafton SkyTour is now a reality.

SkyTour partners Aerie’s Resort, SkyTrans Manufacturing and SkyFair Inc. will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony to herald an exciting new chapter in Southwest Illinois tourism.

The ribbon-cutting will be at 11 a.m. Friday at Grafton SkyTour Downtown Terminal No. 4 on West Main Street, behind Grove Memorial Park and across the street from Aerie’s Resort Registration Office.

To access SkyTour parking:

From Main Street (Illinois 100), turn north at Sycamore Street and follow the signs

From Market Street (Illinois 3), turn west at Washington Street and follow the signs

All are invited to attend and observe the ceremony. Honored guests will include representatives from the Grafton Mayor’s Office and Board of Aldermen, 1st MidAmerica Credit Union, Grafton Chamber of Commerce and Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau.

SkyTour ride tickets will be on sale after the ceremony.

