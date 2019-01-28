Puppy Bowl returns to LaBest Pet Resort & Spa

LaBest Pet Resort & Spa will host the sixth annual Puppy Bowl on Feb. 1.

The pups will be put into teams of the two Super Bowl contestants, and each dog will be given a colored bandana representing the team. They will face off and see who will be the 2019 Puppy Bowl Champions. Organizers will also serving bacon-wrapped wieners and Gatorade after the game.

The Puppy Bowl will be $12.95, additional to daycare. Organizers ask that guests show up no later than 9 a.m. and be prepaid by Jan. 28 to reserve a spot.

For more information, call (618) 692-6399 or visit Facebook.

