Reconnect Date Night aims to strengthen relationships

The Faithful Family Project will host its first event for couples, Reconnect Date Night, at 5 p.m. March 7.

The evening will feature two talks by Mike and Alicia Hernon, a Catholic couple with 10 children (ages 6-23) from Steubenville, Ohio, who do the popular Messy Family Podcast. The couple travels the country and the world — recently going all the way to Australia — to give talks on marriage and parenting. Their style is down to earth and funny, but their message is powerful. They will present Messy Parenting 101, which focuses on their favorite principles of good parenting, and Keeping Love Alive, which equips couples with ideas for renewing and strengthening their relationship.

The event promises to be a wonderful chance for couples to refresh their own relationships. That evening, couples will gather from all over the region at Post Commons in Alton, where each will have their own table waiting for them. After they arrive, they can mingle with other attendees, get a drink from the bar, and have their photo taken by professional photographer Heidi Ziegler. Then they will settle in for the first talk by Mike and Alicia. Afterward, they will have time to reflect together on the talk before helping themselves to the dinner buffet catered by Fema’s Catering.

After the dinner hour, the couple will give their second talk and people can use their phones to submit questions — anonymously, if they choose — for Mike and Alicia to answer. The night will end with dessert and relaxed social time.

“We hope that each couple will come away from the event feeling inspired, reconnected, and full of The talks will be recorded and made available to attendees after the event.

Tickets are $65 per couple and registration is required before the event. To register, visit www.faithfulfamilyproject.org/upcomingevents. For information, write to info@faithfulfamilyproject.org.

The Faithful Family Project is an ecumenical Christian nonprofit whose mission is to empower local couples to build deeply loving, lifelong marriages and to raise virtuous, faithful children.

Ticket sales will only cover about half of the cost of this event, with the rest being made possible by donors Bernadette and Kevin Bennet, Liz and Kent Gilges, retired Sen. William and Anna Haine, Barbara and John Hoelscher, Laura and Scott Manns, Janine Marrone, Ronald and Jane Schaper, Deacon James and Donna Schwartzkopf, Cris and Leigh Stevens, and other private donors. Event sponsors are The Diocese of Springfield, St. Mary’s Catholic Church (Alton), St. Ambrose Catholic Church (Godfrey), Dr. Joseph and Lara Talsky, and Frank and Jean O’Brien.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter