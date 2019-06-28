Regional fireworks spark week of activity

Watch the fireworks whizz and whirl overhead, lighting up the night sky with vivid colors and fiery sparks this Fourth of July holiday. View the best and brightest fireworks displays along Route 66 and the Mississippi River with displays ranging from Litchfield to Alton, Edwardsville and Grafton starting June 29 and running through July 6.

Sit beside the great Mississippi River while watching fireworks illuminate the night sky and reflect vivid colors onto the river’s water during the free Alton Fireworks Spectacular on Tuesday, July 3. This dazzling fireworks display will be launched from the Illinois side of the Mississippi River because of historic river flooding. As one of the few firework displays over the river, it is a must-see. There will be restricted parking in the Henry Street/Argosy parking lot, but there is available parking for viewing at Russell Commons Park, Barth Park and street parking in downtown Alton. The Liberty Bank Amphitheater grounds will be closed to vehicle and foot traffic. The fireworks will begin with a bang at approximately 9:30 p.m. and last 30 minutes. Fireworks viewing parties are planned at Old Bakery Beer, Bluff City Grill, and St. Mary’s Church.

Bluff City Grill, 424 E. Broadway in Alton, and Old Bakery Beer, 400 Landmarks Blvd. in Alton, will offer July 3 celebrations. Or simply enjoy the fireworks at St. Mary’s Church, on the corner of Third and Langdon streets in Alton, during the annual St. Mary’s Fireworks Fest July 3. This family-friendly event begins at 4 p.m. Celebrate the night with live music at Mac’s Downtown, 315 Belle St. in Alton.

Additional fireworks displays are scheduled throughout the Great Rivers & Routes region beginning Saturday, June 29, and running through Saturday, July 6.

Celebrate the Fourth of July a couple days early in Edwardsville with its annual firework celebration on Saturday, June 29. Enjoy concessions, kids’ activities including a bounce house and corn pit at the festival held at the American Legion, 58 S. State Route 157.There is no charge to view the fireworks.

The annual Fireworks at St. Louis Regional Airport, 8 Terminal Drive in East Alton, on Sunday, June 30, is sponsored by First MidAmerica Credit Union. The festivities begin at 5 p.m. and will include bounce houses, games, food, horse rides, and entertainment. The 30-minute fireworks show will begin at 9:21 p.m. Admission is free.

Blast off your Independence Day celebration at Godfrey’s Family Fun Fest on Thursday, July 4, at Glazebrook Park, 1401 Stamper Lane. Festivities begin at 5 p.m. with a Patriot Bike Decorating contest for children ages 5-11. Children should dress up their bikes and bring their patriotism out to be judged after a short bike parade around the park. Participants must pre-register by June 30 to participate and entry forms are available at the Parks Office, 6810 Godfrey Road. Admission is free and activities will continue throughout the night until the firework display at 9:15 p.m. Call (618) 466-1483 for additional information.

Another spot for July 4 fireworks is the annual Independence Day fireworks hosted by the city of Jerseyville. Come see the fireworks ignite at 9:30 p.m. from Jerseyville American Legion Fairground, 300 Veterans Memorial Parkway. Admission is free.

Troy lights up the night sky on Thursday, July 4, at Tri-Township Park, 410 Wickliffe St. Considered one of the largest fireworks displays in southwest Illinois, the festival includes family-friendly pre-fireworks events.

Other area fireworks displays include:

Brighton: A two-day event July 4 and Saturday, July 6, at Schneider Park features a carnival, home run derby, live music and more. Festivities begin at 5 p.m. with fireworks both days at approximately 9:15 p.m.

Fieldon: Sunday, June 30, is Independence Day in Fieldon at the Fieldon United Church of Christ. From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. the Fieldon Masonic Lodge will serve up fried chicken dinners. A parade will step off at 3 p.m. at the former Fieldon School. Children’s games will take place from 4-8 p.m. Fireworks begin at dusk.

Hillsboro: Fireworks boom across the sky Thursday, July 4, at Sherwood Forest Campground, 920 City Lake Road in Hillsboro. Festivities begin at 11 a.m. and includes the fifth annual Imagine Hillsboro Cardboard Boat Regatta. Fireworks will be at dusk.

Litchfield: Lake Lou Yaeger, 4943 Beach House Trail, will host the city’s annual fireworks celebration Thursday, July 4. Enjoy live music from 7 p.m. to dusk, then revel in fireworks over the lake.

Greenfield: Relax at the Greenfield Fireworks by the Lake celebration, 2250 E. Greenfield on Saturday, July 6. Live entertainment, food and drinks are available. Fun begins at 9 a.m.

