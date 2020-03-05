Registration underway for Godfrey youth recreation programs

Godfrey Parks and Recreation is accepting registration for upcoming programs. These programs include Riverbend Baseball/Softball League, Spring Rookie Soccer, 6v6 Co-ed Volleyball, and Mother-Son Bowling. Registration for the 2020 Tennis Clinic and Rookie Baseball is underway. Stop by the office at 6810 Godfrey Road or register at www.godfreyil.org.

The Riverbend Baseball/Softball League is targeted toward children ages 5-14, beginning with t-ball and growing through 14U Baseball/Softball. Spring Rookie Soccer and Rookie Baseball teaches children ages 3-5 the fundamentals of the sport. 6v6 Co-ed Volleyball is for fifth- to eighth-graders interested in working with their friends to learn the sport of volleyball while also teaching themselves the fundamentals. The 2020 Tennis Clinic is set up for ages 5-17 and has sections for beginner to advanced tennis skill levels. Mother-Son Bowling, an event of the Godfrey and Alton parks and recreation departments, is a chance for mothers and sons to spend time together while being active. This popular event is packed with food and fun at Bowl Haven Lanes.

For the first time, Godfrey Parks and Recreation will host a Summer Day Camp for children entering kindergarten through sixth grade. Our camp will focus on education and being active outdoors, fun-filled field trips, and more, all while offering supervision for children. The camp will be at a local elementary school Monday-Friday from June 1-July 17. Registration will begin in March and an open house will be May 30.

For more information, call (618) 466-1483.

