A call to service

As a Matter of Faith

Steve Givens of Washington University wrote a fine article, published in the Post-Dispatch’s April 24 edition. It dealt with the Last Supper and Jesus’ message for Christians. It not only focused on the importance of Holy Communion, its regular observance and the true presence of Christ in our midst, but also on what Jesus did after the supper. He washed the feet of the disciples! The message was not only to “do this in remembrance of me,” but also to help others.

Givens goes on to write, “We are called to be more than enlightened individuals. We are created to be light in our community, to be in service to one another. We are called to be in communion with God, yes, but we are also called to be in communion with others. This is what makes us church.” This means to step out and help those in need. We need to see them… to connect with them, and to come to their aid. When we do that, we will be doing our Lord’s will.

Arnie Saaf is a member of Godfrey First United Methodist Church, 1100 Airport Road.