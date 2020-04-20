A no good, terrible day

As a Matter of Faith

In 1972, Judith Viorst wrote a children’s book titled “Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day.” The book chronicled the events Alexander endured making it the worst day of his life. Alexander thinks that if he moved to Australia, his life would be much better. However, his mother assures him that people everywhere have bad days.

In every country, in every generation, there are things we will endure that make us feel like this is the worst day of our lives. Probably these thoughts have crossed all our minds during these past weeks of quarantine.

In the Bible, David had his share of “terrible days.” 1 Samuel 30 describes one of the most trying days for David. In this chapter, David is hiding from King Saul, who is trying to kill him. While David was hiding, a band of misfits attached themselves to him and he became their leader. These men are described as being “in distress … in debt … and discontented.”

David and his men were hiding in the town of Ziklag. While they were away from their home, the Amalekites captured their families, robbed them, and burned their city. In one day, David lost everything, including his family. But it got worse: now his men were so grieved, they wanted to stone him!

First, Samuel tells us the steps David took to recover from the worst day of his life.

He wept but didn’t get bitter. The first thing David and his men did was weep for what was lost. God’s ears are open to our cry (Psalm 34:15). David’s men allowed their grief to turn to bitterness and anger. David was able to redirect their energies with God’s help.

David encouraged himself in the Lord and found help (1 Samuel 30:6b). The Lord will not leave us when trouble comes. David asked the Lord for direction and waited on God to give him a Word. We can ask God to give us direction. God speaks to His children (John 10:27 and Jeremiah 29:13).

He redirected his attention. David heard from God and declared God’s word to the men: “We will recover all.” Their vision turned from what had happened to what was going to happen. Recovery starts with a fresh vision. We tend to move in the direction of what we see.

David got up and pursued. The victory came because David and his men pursued the enemy and they “recovered all.” Plus, they gained additional spoil. Change requires action.

If you are having a terrible, horrible, no good, very bad day, don’t move to Australia. Encourage yourself in the Lord and hear His Word. Allow His Word to change your perspective. It will take work to recover, but we can do it. As you are able, help those who don’t have the strength to move forward. Remember: victory is not the absence of trouble. Victory is success over trouble that comes our way.

Rev. Mark A. Maynard is pastor of Calvary Life Church, 4650 Maryville Road in Granite City.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter