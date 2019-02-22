Aiming high

As a Matter of Faith

The sky’s the limit!

Ever heard the expression? Merriam-Webster defines it as “used to say that there are no limits and that anything is possible.”

Think along the lines of hitting the lottery. To be clear, how about a billion dollar win, rather than a million? Now you’re talking! Boy, we could come up with some great ways to spend it . . . instead of that Porsche with the turbo-charger, I could just buy the company! What to do with a bank account that can’t be overdrawn?

The Bible tells us of such an account. “Now to Him who is able to do immeasurably more than all we ask or imagine, according to His power that is at work within us (Ephesians 3.20 NIV).”

What is God thinking? Does He know what I can imagine? I hope He isn’t counting on me to be afraid to ask. If the sky’s the limit, am I asking for enough? Hmm. There must be a catch. Maybe.

Are we asking for personal comforts, or something less selfish and a little more Christ-like? How about the spread of God’s Word to touch everyone in the world? Seem outlandish? It didn’t when the apostle Paul told his young pastor in training, Timothy, “I urge you, first of all, to pray for all people. Ask God to help them; intercede on their behalf, and give thanks for them.

“Pray this way for kings and all who are in authority so that we can live peaceful and quiet lives marked by godliness and dignity. This is good and pleases God our Savior, who wants everyone to be saved and to understand the truth (1 Timothy 2.1-4 NLT).”

Jack Hayford said prayer is unleashing God’s power into our situation. A.W. Tozer once commented regarding Christian prayer content, “Your God is too small.” Armed with the scripture from Ephesians, we all probably need to ramp up our requests. Aim high — the sky’s the limit!

Roger Bruce is pastor of River of Life Community Church, located at 1414 W. Delmar in Godfrey.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter