Amid crisis, opportunities

As a Matter of Faith

In my last column, I reported that I was in the hospital and would be updating you on my journey. I am now out of the hospital and rehabbing in a care facility. During my recovery, I have learned about the importance of spiritual strength and have seen first-hand the positive impact of ministry on the sick and infirm.

It is said that soldiers in combat can become “foxhole Christians” who pray to God “please get me outta here!” Similarly, patients in hospitals and nursing homes also may plead with God to deliver them from their crisis. Hospitals generally provide a chaplain to counsel and comfort patients, but it is difficult to minister to everyone. Most nursing homes do not have a dedicated chaplain but rely on local churches to provide spiritual care to their patients. This provides a wonderful opportunity for local churches to respond to Jesus’ great commission: “to go and make disciples.” Many churches in our area are helping, but there is plenty of room for others to serve. If your church is looking for missions to serve in our community, here is an opportunity to consider.

Thanks and God bless.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter