An Almighty inventory

As a Matter of Faith

Are you brave? Really courageous? Is Chuck Norris afraid of you? Great! Fantastic! Step right up, because the Kingdom of God needs more like you. For all you owners of a Spiritual Purple Heart, consider praying this prayer (Psalm 139.23-24 NLT): “Search me, O God, and know my heart; test me and know my thoughts. Point out ANYTHING (emphasis mine) in me that offends You and lead me along the path of everlasting life.”

If you’re not sucking air at this point, you may need to read it again … more slowly. Inviting the Almighty to do a spiritual inventory that an IRS auditor would be proud of. Well, before you dismiss this prayer as one you never want to see or hear of again, let’s take a moment.

God already knows everything, including what we are thinking. He has already searched and known. So, why the prayer? The psalmist recognizes the omniscient quality of The Lord. He is openly agreeing to the examination so that he can partner directly with God toward a better life.

The Lord is always leading; He is inviting us not just to follow, but to walk with Him daily. This Psalm and prayer is a great way to invite God into your day and begin to enjoy the benefits of a real, honest relationship with Him.

God loves you just the way you are, but too much to leave you that way. Come on, brave heart, let’s do it!

