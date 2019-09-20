Angels to the rescue

As a Matter of Faith

Do you believe in angels? I do. I married one. My wife, Iris, has saved me from myself. In addition, she is a Meredith graduate, and they are known as the Meredith Angels, so that makes it official!

Perhaps you have met angels who have helped you out. We once met two hikers who flagged us down and asked if we had a map. We had one and they saw where they were. They asked where we were going. “We’re going to catch the ferry.” They told us we had missed the turn and needed to go back. Turns out we were the ones who were lost! We got to the only ferry just in time to get out to the island, where we enjoyed a beautiful day. Praise the Lord!

Perhaps you can recall an angel or two who came to your rescue. Whether you consider those were angels or not, it surely was a “God thing.”

Arnie Saaf is a member of Godfrey First United Methodist Church, 1100 Airport Road.

