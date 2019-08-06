Bethalto group participates in Lutheran youth gathering

When 22,000 youths and their adult sponsors from 14 countries gather together for worship and service, great things happen. Just ask the 10 graduates of Zion Lutheran School in Bethalto, who participated in the 2019 LCMS Youth Gathering from July 11–15 in Minneapolis. This Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod event is one of the world’s landmark youth gatherings.

Teens in the Zion Lutheran Church group were Sam Buckley, Alex Griffith, Kate Griffith, Emma Lorenz, Maura Niemeier and Sam Rakoski, all of Bethalto and all Zion Lutheran School graduates; Asia Turner and Sidney Vetter, both of Cottage Hills and both ZLS graduates; Nick Kasting of Worden and Andrew Bagby of Edwardsville, both ZLS graduates; Grant Lane of Bethalto and Erin Kaelin of Colorado Springs, Colo.

Adult sponsors for this group were Kelli Lane and Barry Pfeiffer, both of Bethalto; and Kristen Wyzard and Sarah Link, a ZLS graduate, both of Moro.

Young Adult Volunteers representing Zion were David Lane and Hannah Sivia, both of Bethalto; and Lauren Kaelin of Colorado Springs.

“Attending the 2019 LCMS Youth Gathering was such an amazing experience,” Kate Griffith said. “I could feel God’s presence and had amazing people enjoying Him with me.”

As part of this event, teen and adult participants join together to pack more than 1 million meals for Feed My Starving Children’s food distribution ministry; write more than 500 letters of encouragement to military veterans; and donate more than 450 units of blood, plus many other service-related projects.

Held every three years since 1980, the gathering — organized by the Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod Youth Ministry in St. Louis — brings together thousands of youths and adults as a community of God’s people. During this five-day event, youth spend time together in God’s word, worship, service and fellowship. Together with adults and volunteers, they learn more about Jesus Christ and how to live out the Christian faith.

“As adult leaders, we value the LCMS Youth Gathering as another way we can support and encourage our Zion youth in their walk with God,” said Kristen Wyzard, Zion Lutheran Church’s Director of Christian Education. “We get to see these kids grow up through their years at Zion Lutheran School, and then build on that education as they become youth and adults who continuously put their faith into practice. What a privilege for us to walk with them as they continue their faith journey.”

