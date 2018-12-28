Calling all churches

As a Matter of Faith

Churches have provided short religious articles since AdVantage began publishing. At first it was Metropolitan United Methodist Church in downtown Alton. Then, the nearby Episcopal church took over. Recently, it has been the Godfrey First United Methodists providing As a Matter of Faith articles. We find this to be a wonderful way to give readers a pause to reflect on things spiritual.

It would be even greater if other churches joined in and provided short articles (300 words or less) each week. We encourage pastors, priests, elders and laypeople to consider this evangelistic outreach. Maybe some day there would be enough for a religion page in our AdVantage. Think about it … pray about it.

Arnie Saaf is a member of Godfrey First United Methodist Church, 1100 Airport Road.