Chewbacca Mom to speak at Glen Carbon church

Laugh it up with Candace Payne, aka Chewbacca Mom, at 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, at the Joy Women’s Conference at Gateway Family Church, 97 Oaklawn Road in Glen Carbon.

Payne will use humor, wit and wisdom to reveal Biblical insights for unshakable joy. This joy will bring freedom in every circumstance. Many people discover they have believed myths that joy is frivolous or reserved for a few.

“Join the conference and remove the myth as you open your heart to receive the freedom that you deserve and choose to live in,” a press release states.

Society perpetuates a busy lifestyle that encourages women to never slow down. They can ﬁnd themselves trapped in the daily task and routinely ignore the importance of self-care and strengthening a relationship with Christ and other women. The Joy Women’s Conference makes this a priority as it builds an environment that fosters relationships and makes it a priority.

Energy excites you from the moment you walk through the doors. Take time to indulge in yourself and experience the interactive booths, chocolate bar, music and more as you listen to a message from the women with the laugh heard ‘round the world. Giveaways and prizes will be announced throughout the weeks leading up to the event.

To be a vendor at this event, contact Suzanne Coleson at mrscoleson@gatewayacademystl.com.

Register for this free event online.

Updates and announcement will be posted on the church website.

