Church dinner provides support for ThriVe

× Expand (From left) Nurse Manager Beth Saunders, Pastor Steven P. Tibbetts, Resurrection Church Council Vice President Sharon Wyatt and Executive Director Cara Paschal

Resurrection Lutheran Church in Godfrey hosted its quarterly Spaghetti Dinner on Jan. 22 and donated the proceeds to ThriVe.

"We started our quarterly dinners as a way for the Riverbend community to get to know us, and as an opportunity for Resurrection to support some of the many wonderful organizations we have in our community," Resurrection Church Council President Stacey Noble Loveland said. "We were thrilled at the turnout, and even more excited to present ThriVe with a check for $1,002."

ThriVe, 4854 N. Alby St. in Godfrey, is a Christian-based nonprofit organization that empowers people to make life-affirming, esteemable and healthy decisions about sex, pregnancy, and relationships.

Resurrection, 1211 W. Homer Adams Parkway in Godfrey, is planning its next dinner in April and will announce the details soon.

