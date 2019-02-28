Church offers breakfast-for-dinner event

church news

Area residents who like their breakfast in the evening might want to check out the Episcopal Parish of Alton's Shrove Tuesday Pancake and Sausage Supper on Tuesday, March 5.

The dinner is from 5-7 p.m. at St. Paul's Church, 10 S. Third St. in downtown Alton. It is sponsored by the parish's Episcopal Church Men organization. A free will offering can be made with the proceeds going to the Crisis Food Center in Alton. Coffee, iced tea, hot tea, juice and milk will also be served.

The supper is part of a series of Lenten events at the parish. An Ash Wednesday Mass will take place at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 6, at St. Paul's. For several weeks, Lenten services will take place followed by a light meal, usually soup, cheese and bread, from March 13 to April 10.

Services will be at 6 p.m. at St. Paul's followed by dinner at 6:30 p.m., parish representatives said. Featured are a series of videos by Adam Hamilton called "Simon Peter: Flawed but Faithful Disciple." The March 13 event will be sponsored by the Episcopal Church Women organization. The March 20 event will be hosted by the Guild of Grace; March 27, ECM; April 3, the parish's Trinity Chapel and April 10 by the parish Vestry. For more information, contact the church office at (618) 465-9149.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter