Community Lenten programs start today

Church Women United of Alton President Pat Freeman and Ecumenical Chairperson Shirley Scott have completed the calendar for the annual Community Lenten Services beginning on Ash Wednesday, Feb. 26, at Main Street United Methodist Church, 1400 Main St. in Alton, with Elder Micheal J. Porter as speaker. The following midweek services are as scheduled:

March 4: Unity Fellowship Church, 1301 W. Delmar Ave., Godfrey; speaker Rev. Tim Pate

March 11: Tabernacle Baptist Church, 2621 Amelia St., Alton; speaker Rev. J. Hanscom

March 18: Morning Star M. B. Church, 1 E. Sixth St., Alton; speaker Rev. Janet Riley

March 25: Millennium Temple (COGIC), 801 Blair St., Alton; speaker Rev. John Buford

April 1: First Presbyterian Church, Fourth and Alby streets, Alton; speaker Rev. Charles Burton

April 8: Godfrey First United Methodist Church, 1100 Airport Road; speaker Pastor Don Sanford

Good Friday, April 10: Greater St. James M. B. Church, 2016 Belle St., Alton; speaker Rev. David Goins

The ecumenical 30-minute Community Lenten Services begin at noon. A free-will offering is collected at the end of each service as attendees depart. This offering is equally divided and donated to the Crisis Food Center and Oasis Women's Center. Following each service, the host church provides a lunch of homemade soups, sandwiches, and desserts for $5.

“Please come out to worship with the Alton community as we celebrate Jesus and all that he has done for us,” a Greater Alton Church Women United press release states.

Church Women United of Greater Alton meets at noon on the second Thursday of each month at Unity Fellowship Church, 1301 Delmar. They welcome women's groups and individuals from all denominations to become a part of this Christian movement toward social justice and the empowerment of women globally. They join together in communities to create a multicultural and intergenerational group worshiping together in World Day of Prayer, May Friendship Day, Human Rights, and World Community Day Celebrations. They also take part in the social and political action to help make this a better world for all.

National CWU has four common goals: 1. Grow in faith, and extend a vision of what it means to be Christian women living and working in today's society. 2. Strengthen the visibility of the ecumenical community 3. Work for a just, peaceful and caring society. 4. Use responsibly and creatively the resources God has entrusted to the organization: intelligence, time, energy and money as they carry out the mission of Christ through Church Women United.

Patti Polk of Peoria is the national president, Edna Holloway of Chicago is state president and Minister Joyce Y. Elliott of Alton is south area coordinator (includes Shipman, Alton, Edwardsville, Granite City, Belleville, Centralia, Lebanon, Pinckneyville, and Carbondale units).

Greater Alton will be hosting the Church Women United of Illinois State Assembly in April.

