Congress could take a lesson from Corinthians

As a Matter of Faith

As far back as the writings of the Bible, Paul wrote about the church and the importance of all the parts of the church, comparing them to parts of the body and how each part works together.

Today, we can see the importance of Paul’s description if we compare it to Congress. These scriptures shed light on the relevance of all parts of a body working together.

I Corinthians 12:18-25 (KJV)

18. But now hath God set the members every one of them in the body, as it hath pleased him. 19. And if they were all one member, where were the body? 20. But now are they many members, yet but one body. 21. And the eye cannot say unto the hand, I have no need of thee: nor again the head to the feet, I have no need of you 22. Nay, much more those members of the body, which seem to be more feeble, are necessary: 23. And those members of the body, which we think to be less honourable, upon these we bestow more abundant honour; and our uncomely parts have more abundant comeliness. 24. For our comely parts have no need: but God hath tempered the body together, having given more abundant honour to that part which lacked: 25. That there should be no schism in the body; but that the members should have the same care one for another.

Sincerely,

Vicki Kruse

Moro