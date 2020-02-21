Division problems

As a Matter of Faith

Where are we today? What would you say? Abe Lincoln said, “A nation divided cannot stand.” That was settled by the Civil War, which killed more Americans than any war. Franklin Delano Roosevelt said, “We have nothing to fear but fear itself.” Our founders said, “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men (people) are created equal.” Jesus said, “Love your neighbor as yourself.”

It seems to me WE have a problem. Like Pogo once said, “We have met the enemy, and they is us!”

So what should we do? I don’t know! But God tells us “to love God, with all your heart, strength and mind … and love your neighbor as yourself.” Who is “our neighbor?” Jesus answered by telling the story of the good Samaritan. By doing so, He pointed out that our neighbor, who we should love, could be a person we should not have anything to do with. (The Jews and the Samaritans were told not to associate with one another.)

Seems to me we should love each other, despite our differences.

Arnie Saaf is a member of the Godfrey First United Methodist Church, 1100 Airport Road.

