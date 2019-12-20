Encounter youth choir welcomes new members

The Encounter youth choir is preparing for its 48th season in 2020 and is looking for Riverbend area high school students to join the ministry. An Encounter Mixer is coming up from 4-10 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at the Main Street United Methodist Church in Alton where new and returning students can learn about the group, listen to some of the music, play games, share worship time, meet adult leaders and enjoy a meal. Doors open at 4 p.m.; the event begins at 4:30 p.m.

Encounter is a Christian ministry based at Main Street and is open to any high school-age student. Last season, there were 85 students from area schools and home schools representing about 30 churches. Encounter is dedicated to sharing the gospel through the ministries of music, service, and fellowship. The group rehearses every Sunday through April 5 and will also have a weekend retreat in March. This year, Encounter will present the musical “Yes, and Amen” in more than a dozen worship services starting Easter Sunday through early August. The group will also go on a “tour” in late July outside the Riverbend area.

“As Christians we are called to live a full life,” choir director Eddie Hitchcock says. “Even though we will face trials and suffering, we are to remember that our precious Lord is there to hold our hand and bring us through. He is a way-maker, miracle worker and promise keeper! The upbeat gospel-driven groove of ‘Yes, and Amen’ will remind you of this and by the end or even at the beginning or middle, will make you stand and shout in celebration of Jesus Christ and that we can live a life of victory!”

Students interested in joining Encounter should return the following weekend, at 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19, with their parents or guardians to officially register and attend the first rehearsal later that evening. The cost is $100 per student, which covers music, t-shirt, retreat, transportation and other expenses. The cutoff date to join and pay the registration fee is Sunday, Jan. 26.

For more information, visit encounteryouthchoir.org or call Main Street at (618) 462-2495. Encounter Youth Choir also is on Facebook and Instagram.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter