Encouraging evangelism

As a Matter of Faith

If you look trough the yellow pages of your phone book (what’s a phone book, grandpa?), you will discover there are hundreds of churches in the Godfrey, Alton, and East Alton area. Each church encourages evangelism ... and rightly so. You may be missing an easy way to spread the word ... the AdVantage newspaper’s As a Matter of Faith articles.

Jesus asked Peter three times if he loved him ... his answers were all yes! Jesus then told him, “Then feed my lambs.”

Your contributions to these articles are a very easy way to reach many “lambs.”

I pray that your ministers, priests and lay leaders will join in the “feeding.”

Maybe someday they will have a religion page!

Arnie Saaf is a member of Godfrey First United Methodist Church, 1100 Airport Road.