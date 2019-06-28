Finding God in life’s rhythms

As a Matter of Faith

I think that God has a love for rhythms … He created so many of them. The days, the seasons, the years … just to name a few. What are your favorites? I like the ones associated with life. Sleeping and waking, birth and death, even atoms have their rhythms (thus, atomic clocks). Vegetation goes through cycles … like trees and their leafing and growth rings. You get the picture.

My favorites have to do with birds and insects. The hummingbirds fly south in the fall and return in the spring to the very spot we have had our feeder and hover there, as if asking, “Why haven’t you put our feeder out?” We live on a wooded lot, so each June we look for the return of the fireflies (aka lightning bugs). Last Thursday night (June 13) our son, Len, called to me from our deck, “The fireflies are back!” Sure enough, there they were illuminating one of God’s wonderfully created rhythms.

I’m sure you may have your favorites … full moons, the first crocus in spring, or maybe low tides. Just remember whenever you see one of them to give God the credit.

Arnie Saaf is a member of Godfrey First United Methodist Church, 1100 Airport Road.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter