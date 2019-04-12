Finishing the race

As a Matter of Faith

Coming home after an illness is wonderful, but not always the end of the road to full recovery. That is my case. I have needs for further therapy. I have help from my wife and sons, so I could just relax and let them wait on me. But that’s not right!

Paul had the answer. In Hebrews 12:1 he wrote, “Let us run with perseverance the race marked out for us.” I don’t know how long the “race marked out” for me might be, but I hope to press on to “win the prize.” Fortunately, I have in-home therapists to help strengthen me. With their help and the prayers of family and friends, I can persevere.

If you are in recovery, I will pray for your success. With the aid of the Holy Spirit, we shall finish the race.

