As a Matter of Faith

As a pastor, I visit hospitals nearly every week. Most weeks, my visits include more than one hospital. About 10 years ago, hospitals began to put antibacterial foam or gel outside of the patient rooms. I remember one hospital posted a sign outside of each room that read, “Foam In Foam Out.” This reminder was an effort to control the spread of germs. It wasn’t just to keep germs from the patients, but also to kill germs that someone may have come in contact with while visiting the hospital room. In other words, they didn’t want you to carry germs home with you. Today, we are even more aware of the harmful effects of germs; therefore, many go to great lengths to protect themselves. But I would like for you to consider something that is potentially more dangerous and contagious — it is our words; specifically, harmful or hate-filled words.

There is a passage in the Bible that reads, “Let no corrupt word proceed out of your mouth ...” (Ephesians 4:29 NKJV). I wonder how many times we have spread corrupt and contagious words exposing those around us to hateful and hurtful thoughts. These words can lay dormant in the lives of the hearers for years. If only we would have “foamed in” and disinfected our words. The verse from Ephesians continues with what our words should be “…what is good for necessary edification, that it may impart grace to the hearers.”

When we have been exposed to hurtful or unpleasant conversations, it might protect our families if we would take time to “foam out” and rid ourselves of the contamination. Before we enter our home or office, we could “foam in” and prepare words that would build up, encourage, and extend grace to our families. Refuse to speak in haste or with hate. Rather, determine to use words that help and heal.

Mark Maynard is pastor at Calvary Life Church in Granite City, 4650 Maryville Road. For more information on Calvary, call (618) 931-4106.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter